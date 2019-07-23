Three killed in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - Three people are dead following crash in East Texas on Tuesday morning. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 79 south, just east of Farm Road 959.
Deputies, along with DPS Troopers, the Carthage Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.
It was initially reported that people were trapped inside one of the vehicles and the vehicle may be on fire.
Despite life saving efforts, the driver of one of the vehicles died on the scene. The other vehicle sustained major front end damage. Both occupants of that vehicle were deceased when first responders arrived.
The Carthage Fire Department had to use the “jaws of life” to remove the victims.
Traffic was detoured in both lanes of Hwy 79 for about two hours.
Officials have not released their names at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
