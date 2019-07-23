Teen indicted for killing woman, her unborn child in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been indicted for murdering a woman and her unborn child in Minden. Barron Semaj Bailey, 18, faces one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.
On Wednesday, July 17, NaToyedre Barrow, 19, was found dead at an apartment in the 800 block of Carolina Street, according to Minden Police Chief Steven Cropper. Her body was found on the apartment’s couch.
She was eight months pregnant.
Barron’s bonds total $800,000.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.