Teen indicted for killing woman, her unborn child in Minden

Teen indicted for killing woman, her unborn child in Minden
Pregnant woman murdered in Minden was not intended target
By KSLA Digital Team | July 23, 2019 at 4:27 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 4:41 PM

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been indicted for murdering a woman and her unborn child in Minden. Barron Semaj Bailey, 18, faces one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

On Wednesday, July 17, NaToyedre Barrow, 19, was found dead at an apartment in the 800 block of Carolina Street, according to Minden Police Chief Steven Cropper. Her body was found on the apartment’s couch.

She was eight months pregnant.

RELATED:

Minden residents discuss possible solutions to violence

Pregnant woman slain in Minden was not intended target

Pregnant woman shot, killed at Minden apartment; police ID victim

Barron’s bonds total $800,000.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.