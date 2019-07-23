Pleasant late July weather for the next few days

A welcome break in the mid summer heat and humidity will continue for the next few days. Below average temperatures and humidity for this time of year can be expected with no rain until sometime over the weekend.
Skies will be mostly clear tonight. Look for comfortable temperatures in the mid 60s. Sunny skies are back again tomorrow. We’ll warm into the upper 80s with comfortable humidity levels. Expect more of the same Thursday. By Friday we’ll be back into the low 90s, but still tolerable humidity.
Steamier conditions will build back in this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the low 90s. Some showers and storms are possible, especially by Sunday.
We’re back to more typical late July/early August weather next week. Hot and humid days will be followed by warm, muggy nights. Occasional showers and storms are possible although no widespread rain events are showing up at the moment.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
