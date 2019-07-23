Louisiana OMV rewrites policy after KSLA investigation

By Christian Piekos | July 23, 2019 at 8:58 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 9:27 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has entirely re-written a policy after a KSLA investigation revealed the state was misreading its own policy since 2015 - which forced drivers to pay for a service that should be free.

KSLA learned OMVs across Louisiana were turning away drivers from taking a road test, which is needed before receiving a drivers license. As a result, drivers were forced to shell out upwards of $40 to take the exam at a private driving academy.

