Local non-profit hosting pop-up shelter in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport non-profit is looking to help those in need in the city by hosting a pop-up shelter.
The one-day resource fair, hosted by Loving Little Ones Inc., will take place Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, 3701 Hudson Ave. in Shreveport.
This event will provide food, clothes, and other resources for those who are homeless or temporarily displaced.
“Giving food, giving clothes that’s like a short term thing that cures them for today, but we want to get them out of homelessness,” said Executive Director Jacoby White. “We want to get them some kind of stability to where they can get on their own, and be doing their own thing verses having to rely on someone else.”
This event will also have a health fair with dental services provided, as well as placement agencies, mental health services and the Veteran Affairs agency will be in attendance too.
White says they’ve spent over a year working on this event and said things really started to take off once they picked a location.
“We some how thought about the State Fair Grounds, and it was just a great location,” he said. “They have showers where people can come and take showers, so we just started with that location and for months we have just been putting it together."
White hopes people will realize that this is an issue that affects cities across the country.
“I just want them to know that homelessness is real,” he said. "If nothing else just drive around Shreveport. Every corner downtown here are a lot of homeless people in our city, and if we all just come together we can probably eradicate that in our city."
With the event just days away the organization still needs plenty of help.
“If there’s an agency that offers a service, we would love for them to come out and share and give to the homeless,” he said.
People can donate items for their care packages which include:
- Bottled water
- Tuna and crackers
- Granola bar or cereal bar
- Fruit snack or applesauce cup
- Crackers with peanut butter or cheese
- Gift certificate to fast food
- Hand wipes
- Packs of tissue
- Maxi pads
- Toothbrush and toothpaste
- Mints, cough drops, or gum
- Manicure sets
- First aid kits
- Lip balm
- Comb or small brush
- Backpacks/Bags/Duffle bags
- Socks/undergarments
- Gently-used clothes and shoes (newborn-adult)
- Diapers and wipes
- Towels
- Lotion
White says they also still need volunteers and transportation to get people to the state fair grounds.
The organization will also be hosting The Race for Hope 5K/Walk that morning beginning at 7:30 a.m. The proceeds from the race will go towards the pop up shelter and programs put on by Loving Little Ones.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.