La. ATC begins accepting applications for alcohol home delivery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) is now accepting permit applications from retail businesses interested in home delivery of alcoholic beverages. ATC expects to issue the first permits by early August.
Lawmakers passed two bills to allow restaurants, grocery stores, package stores, and third-party agents to deliver factory-sealed alcoholic beverages to homes throughout the state.
Belle Chasse Republican Chris Leopold’s bill allows grocery and liquor stores to hire their own drivers to deliver alcohol, as long as it comes in a factory-sealed bottle and the recipient does not live on a college campus. The other bill, by Shreveport Republican Rep. Thomas Carmody, expands the service to third-party deliverers and allows those drivers to deliver beer and wine along with a food order.
Waitr’s CEO Chris Meaux announced the food delivery company will start making boozy deliveries in the coming weeks.
Same-day alcohol delivery is available in more than 10 states from Sam’s Club.
Any business applying for a home delivery permit must have an existing physical location in Louisiana that is licensed to sell alcohol.
“We are developing the rules required by the new laws so that deliveries can begin as soon as possible,” ATC Commissioner Juana Marine-Lombard said. “Our main concern is ensuring that businesses continue to sell and serve alcohol responsibly.”
