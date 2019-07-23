Kroger backpack boosters supplying school supplies for children

(KSLA) - Kroger is looking for the community’s help when it comes to getting kids ready to go back to school.
From July 17 to July 30 stores across Northwest Louisiana and East Texas are selling pre-packaged kits called backpack boosters. The packages will feature pencils, markers, notebooks, paper and other classroom items.
“It’s kind of embarrassing when a kid goes to school and doesn’t have what they need so this is a way for the teachers and the administration to help give the kids what they need to get started,” said Shreveport Store Manager John McNeil.
Customers can also purchase, $1, $3, and $5 donations at the register that will go towards local schools in the ArkLaTex as well.
Once the campaign is finished each store will deliver kits to schools in their district.
In 2018, Kroger sold nearly $643,000 in kits and cash and hopes to surpass that this year.
