Fire damages Shreveport mobile home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A blaze nearly destroyed a mobile home on Monday night in Shreveport.
Firefighters were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Northside Road.
Just minutes later, crews got on scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the right corner of a mobile home.
Luckily, no one was home.
It took 18 firefighters eleven minutes to bring the fire under control. The mobile home was damaged by heat and heavy smoke.
The fire is under investigation. No one was injured.
