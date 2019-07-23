Family and friends honor slain Grambling student with candlelight vigil

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A stormy Monday night didn’t stop family and friends from honoring the memory of Waneshia Bush.
Bush was shot and killed while at a 17-year-old’s birthday party at the corner of Blanson and Smith Street in Winnsboro early Sunday morning. Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb says the 21-year-old was hit by a stray bullet after an argument between two groups of men got out of hand.
Those who knew Bush considered her as one of the few bright spots in the Franklin Parish community. The young woman was a rising junior at Grambling State University and an honor student.
“NeNe was loving, NeNe was caring, she was free-hearted, free-spirited, she was all of the above, she was a diva, and she would light up a room when she walked in a room. She was that type of person,” said Ramesia Williams, a family friend.
People cried, prayed, but also shared a few lasting memories of Bush at Monday's candlelight vigil. Bush’s cousin recalls some of the final words they had between each other.
“Got her to the hospital, she was up, alert and talking. We just didn’t expect it to turn out like that because we honestly thought it was just a little wound to the shoulder,” said Sierra Pleasant. "That night, she never flinched. She never dropped a tear. She never complained the whole entire time. She kept telling me, ‘I’m ok. I’m ok.’”
Those at the vigil say they’re still having a tough time coping with Bush’s unexpected passing.
"You know us as a community, we’re small, and this is Winnsboro. And it just really breaks my heart to know that young lady lost her life to a senseless act,” said Williams.
Sheriff Cobb knew Bush personally. He says her senseless killing highlights a growing problem in our country, and that anyone with any information needs to step forward.
"There's times when our communities need to check themselves about what they will allow happen or not allow happen," said Sheriff Cobb. "We don't need I heard or they said, you know there were enough individuals there that saw what happened."
Pleasant says if she had the chance to speak to her cousin one last time, this would be her response.
"I love you. Get your rest baby girl and justice will be served," said Pleasant.
The sheriff says the names of the arrested suspects will be released soon. Charges include aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal carrying of weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Department, (318) 435-4505.
