Day after double homicide finds residents on edge

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Some neighbors are on edge as authorities work to determine who fatally shot a man and woman in a Texarkana, Texas, residence.
“And when I heard the gunshots, I roll to the floor. And the next thing, I looked up and there was the police,” Priscilla Ohldren recalled.
Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said although it’s early in their investigation, the double homicide appears to be an isolated event.
“I don’t think it is random at all. It is an event that happened between people who knew one another.”
There was more traffic than normal Monday at Connella at Reading streets as motorists drove by to see the house where the two people were found dead.
Officers summoned to the 200 block of Connella at 10:43 p.m. Sunday found the bodies of 34-year-old Patrice Danielle Williams and her cousin 38-year-old Endsley Robinson III.
“There was possibly about 7, 7 or 8 shots fired. And they were quiet, really, and we heard them in the house,” said Adaysha Harris, who lives next door to the crime scene.
The victims’ bodies have been sent to Dallas for autopsies.
“At this point, I don’t know if the shooter was inside or outside the house,” Vaughn said.
“If he were outside, he would have been very close as opposed to being out on the street.”
Residents said they will remain on alert until someone is arrested.
“It’s not safe and people don’t deserve to die like that,” Ohldren said.
Harris added: “It’s scary and I’m scared for my kids’ life. And I’m scared for me and my husband’s life.”
