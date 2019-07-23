‘Cool’ July weather ahead

Good morning! We're going to start to reap the benefits from the cold front that came through last night. Today is not going to be nearly as hot or humid as the last several days. It looks the 'cool' July weather is going to stick around for the rest of the work week. Unfortunately, the heat, humidity and slight rain chances will return by the weekend and carry into next week as well.
You may not feel much of a difference in the weather as you step out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s across the most of the area. Plus, the air is still pretty humid in most places. A few showers and storms will be possible along and south of the I-20 corridor this morning. If the downpours develop, they could slow you down on your way to work.
A strong north wind at 10-20 mph will bring in cooler and drier today. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 80s. Yes, it’ still going to be very warm. However, temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year. Plus, the dry air will take the edge off the heat. Also, expect increasing sunshine throughout the day.
Temperatures will quickly cool off this evening. Most places will drop back into the 70s by 9 p.m. The overnight will be clear and refreshing. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. A few places north of I-30 could drop into the 50s.
A 'GET OUTSIDE ALERT' will likely need to be issued for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect a ton of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The best part of the the forecast will be the low humidity levels, though. Morning lows will be in the 60s.
We all know this nice stretch of weather won't last forever. The weekend will feature more heat and humidity. Highs will be in the low 90s. Keep in mind, feels-like temperatures will be back towards 100 degrees. A few downpours will be possible on Saturday. Our rain chances will be a little higher on Sunday, but it doesn't look like it's going to be a complete washout.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
