City Council to discuss policing of council District F

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport District F Councilman James Green remained tight-lipped during Monday’s work session about his proposal to declare a state of emergency in the area he represents.
“I don’t want to discuss it until tomorrow,” Green told District A Councilman Willie Bradford.
The City Council will meet Tuesday at Government Plaza. The session starts at 3 p.m.
Green’s district includes the west Shreveport neighborhoods of Mooretown and Hollywood Heights.
His resolution states that citizens are living in a constant state of fear due to crime, including illegal drugs and gun violence.
The measure asks the police chief to work with the Caddo Parish sheriff, the Shreveport city marshal and federal authorities to increase patrols and crime-fighting efforts in District F.
Some council members are voicing support for increased crime-fighting efforts.
“I don’t think its just an issue in District F. However, I do feel they do have probably more of their fair share of it,” District D Councilman Grayson Boucher said.
“I’m going to support (the) Rev. Green’s legislation. But I want to make it clear to my district that I’m concerned about the crime in our area, as well.”
District G Councilman Jerry Bowman said: “We’re experiencing some things that, of course, it’s not where it was last year, it’s just the depth of it and to get the citizens more aware that someone is trying to do something. I think that will help a lot for the perception of what’s going on.”
While it’s a welcome call for some concerned citizens, others aren’t so sure it’s the right move.
“It can have a dire consequence. I can see nothing short of martial law being paneled in his area to address what’s he’s saying,” District F resident Jon Glover said.
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says he has a crime analyst putting together statistics for Tuesday’s meeting.
City Council districts and police districts don’t perfectly coincide, he noted.
Green’s resolution is up for a vote during Tuesday’s meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the City Council is expected to vote on a measure about how you buy liquor. Right now, Shreveport is the only area in Louisiana that has a physical separation law for alcohol.
The proposal would allow you to go into a Brookshires, Walmart or Kroger and buy liquor off the shelves instead of having a separate liquor store inside those types of businesses, Boucher explained.
