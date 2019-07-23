Another Caddo woman arrested in Bossier homicide case

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Another Shreveport woman faces a criminal charge for her alleged role in the death of a Benton man in mid-March.
Shawna M. Jones, 29, of the 100 block of Brewster Avenue, is accused of being a principal to second-degree murder.
Her arrest Tuesday is in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Caleb Pippenger the evening of March 15 outside his home in the 100 block of Post Oak Drive, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Previously arrested in the case were:
- Justin C. Sepulvado, 29, of the 1300 block of Lampkin St. in Bossier City, on May 21 on a charge of second-degree murder; and,
- Alisa Lochabay, 26, of the 2600 block of Highland Avenue in Shreveport, on June 14 as a principal to second-degree murder.
All three are being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing, where Jones was booked at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday.
Her bond has been set at $250,000.
