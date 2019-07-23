18-wheeler hits bicyclist trying to cross I-20 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A bicyclist is fighting for his life after being struck by a tractor-trailer rig, authorities report.
A male was riding a bicycle on the interstate and attempting to cross from north to south when he was hit by the 18-wheeler, police Officer Christina Curtis said.
The driver “... attempted to miss him but the accident was unavoidable.”
The bicyclist has been taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of what authorities described as life-threatening injuries.
The accident happened on I-20 near Shreveport Regional Airport, the state highway department reports.
The right two eastbound lanes are blocked at the Interstate 220 and Louisiana Highway 3132 interchange, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
However, motorists can detour via U.S. Highway 79 or Louisiana Highway 511 to avoid the area.
The accident happened about 6 40 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at Pines Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Shreveport police have nearly a dozen units on a major accident there.
The Fire Department has one unit on a medical emergency at the same location.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
