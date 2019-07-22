TDCJ searching for escaped inmate last seen in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate last seen in Winnsboro on Monday morning.
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, 25-year-old Alvin Elliott is a trusty at the Clyde M. Johnston Unit who reportedly fled from a work assignment outside of the unit. He was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. near County Road 4400 in Winnsboro.
Elliott is reported to 6′ tall and to weigh about 277 lbs. He was last seen wearing standard issue prison whites, which TDCJ describes to look like “medical scrubs in all white top and bottom.”
According to TDCJ, Elliott was convicted of burglary of a habitation out of Morris County. He is a probationer who was assigned to the Johnston unit as part of his probation. He has been in custody at the unit since June 24, 2019.
An active search is underway in the area near County Road 4400 where he was last seen. The area is reported to be heavily wooded.
TDCJ asks if anyone has seen Elliott or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Office of Inspector General hotline at 936-437-5171 or their local law agency. TDCJ urges residents to not approach Elliot if they see him.
