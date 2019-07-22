Smith County deputy recovering from minor injuries after wreck on Hwy 31

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County deputy injured in a weekend wreck was responding to a reported impaired driver when he was hit by another vehicle, according to Larry Christian, a spokesperson for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Christian said the deputy was responding to a call Saturday morning about an impaired driver heading west on Highway 31. The deputy headed east on Highway 31 and waited for the reported vehicle to pass him. When it did, Christian said the deputy turned on his lights and attempted a u-turn to follow the driver. That’s when the deputy was t-boned by a vehicle Christian said the deputy didn’t see.
The deputy and the driver of the car that hit him suffered minor injuries. The Department of Public Safety is investigating the wreck.
