Shreveport city councilman to ask for increased police presence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At Tuesday's Shreveport City Council meeting, an agenda item intends to declare an emergency in one district to increase police in the area.
Councilman James Green is looking to fight crime in District F, which is south and west of Cross Lake.
The declaration would have Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond to work together with other emergency responders to fight crime in the district.
District F has seen 19 murders from the beginning of 2018 through June 2019.
Hundreds of burglaries have also been reported.
The council will set the agenda later Monday.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.