SCAM ALERT: Impostors posing as Expedia reps

(KSLA) - Scammers are using Expedia Group’s name to take thousands of dollars from consumers.
According to the Better Business Bureau serving Northwest and Pacific, there have been several reports in the past several days from those who have lost as much as $3,700.
Expedia has an A+ rating the BBB. In a statement the, the company said they’re happy to team up with the BBB to educate people about this scam and share tips on how they can protect themselves.
This scam begins after consumers book travel. Those later looking to change or confirm their bookings, contact customer service numbers they have found by searching online, the numbers purporting to be with Expedia. Instead of reaching legitimate Expedia representatives, they are calling phone numbers set up by impostors, who say their refund sit isn’t working properly. They then direct consumers to purchase gift cards in order to receive a refund or change bookings.
Those affected by this scam hail from 17 different states and Canada.
They’ve reportedly lost nearly $10,000. One woman told BBB that a scammer kept telling her to, “purchase (additional) gift cards saying that he had to merge the cards together,” but not to worry as she, “was going to be well reimbursed.” Several customers say the fake customer service rep stayed with them on their cell phones while they purchased the gift cards.
Expedia Group’s statement continues, “Our goal is always to ensure travelers have a seamless and trouble-free booking experience with us, and it’s incredibly unfortunate that scammers have disrupted our customers’ well-deserved vacations and travel plans. Rest assured that we are also working hard to identify ways to prevent this from happening in the future.”
The company is taking steps to counteract these impostors, including working with popular search engines to reduce the occurrence of fake ads, making its customer service contact number more visible, and adding info about these scams to its customer service portal.
