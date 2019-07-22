Pro Watercross National Championships moved to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (VisitLakeCharles.org)—The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced today that Pro Watercross will move its National Championships to Lake Charles due to unforeseen circumstances in College Station, TX. The 2019 event will take place Saturday and Sunday, August 10-11, at the North Beach of Lake Charles.
Watercross is simply motocross on Personal Watercrafts (PWC) or jet skis. These athletes, though, compete on unpredictable liquid tracks varying from oceans to rivers to lakes. Competitors challenge the notion of what is possible on a PWC; utilizing the most advanced equipment and reaching speeds of over 85 mph against a full line of competitors. This sport is driven by their passion, creating an event that combines adrenaline and pure enjoyment of being on the water.
AJ Handler, CEO of the Pro Watercross Tour, expressed his appreciation to Eric Zartler, sales director at the CVB and the bureau’s team for all the effort they put into make this transition happen in a timely manner. Pro Watercross and the CVB agreed to a three year contract that will keep the National Championship in Lake Charles through 2021.
“The Pro Watercross National Championship event brings competitors from across the country to showcase their high level of skill. We are grateful for the Lake Charles area community coming together to host this event in just a few weeks. Our athletes are looking forward to experiencing Southwest Louisiana’s hospitality, culture, food, music, and the great outdoors,” said Handler.
“Lake Charles hosted the Pro Watercross group in 2013, and we feel honored to have been given this opportunity to further our relationship with the event for the next three years. The community enthusiastically supports sporting events in Southwest Louisiana, and we appreciate our relationship with the City of Lake Charles and the hospitality community in Calcasieu Parish. Southwest Louisiana is ready to cheer on the competitors during the 2019 national championships,” said Zartler.
Saturday, competitors practice at 9:15 a.m. followed by racing. The Pro Show runs from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with amateur racing rounding out the day for the Post Pro Show. Sunday, amateur racing kicks off at 9:15 a.m. with the Pro Show from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the award ceremony closing out the tournament. Registration information for competitors can be found at Prowatercross.com/lc.
More details can be found at ProWatercross.com, facebook.com/ProWatercross, instagram.com/ProWatercross and twitter.com/ProWatercross.
