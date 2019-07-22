Man, woman found shot to death in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas La. (KSLA) — A man and woman were found shot to death Sunday night in a residence in Texarkana, Texas.
It happened in a one-story, wood-frame house at Reading at Connella streets.
Police got a call about the shooting at 10:43 p.m., police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said.
Now they are awaiting a warrant to enter the residence, he added.
Authorities are investigating the couple’s deaths as a possible double homicide.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
