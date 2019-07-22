Man, woman found shot to death in Texarkana

Police investigating their deaths as a possible double homicide

Man, woman found shot to death in Texarkana
A man and woman were found shot to death the night of July 21 in a residence in Texarkana, Texas. It happened just before 11 p.m. in a one-story, wood-frame house at Reading at Connella streets. Police said they are investigating the couple's deaths as a possible double homicide. (Source: Fred Gamble)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble | July 22, 2019 at 12:01 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 12:16 AM

TEXARKANA, Texas La. (KSLA) — A man and woman were found shot to death Sunday night in a residence in Texarkana, Texas.

Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman at a residence at Reading at Connella streets as a possible double homicide.
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman at a residence at Reading at Connella streets as a possible double homicide. (Source: Fred Gamble)

It happened in a one-story, wood-frame house at Reading at Connella streets.

Police got a call about the shooting at 10:43 p.m., police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said.

Now they are awaiting a warrant to enter the residence, he added.

Authorities are investigating the couple’s deaths as a possible double homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.