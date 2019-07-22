LSU to retire Abdul-Rauf’s No. 35

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will retire the jersey number worn by former basketball All-American Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.
The No. 35 worn by Abdul-Rauf, who was known as Chris Jackson while playing at LSU, will join the No. 50 worn by Bob Pettit, the No. 23 worn by Pete Maravich, the No. 40 worn by Rudy Macklin and the No. 33 worn by Shaquille O’Neal.
“I would like to congratulate Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf on the announcement that the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame committee has unanimously voted to honor him with the retirement of his LSU Basketball jersey," head coach Will Wade said in a statement.
Abdul-Rauf scored in double figures in 63 of his 64 games with the Tigers, including over 20 points 52 times, over 30 points 28 times, over 40 points 11 times and over 50 points four times
“Mahmoud is one of the greatest players in college basketball history, and he is one of the nicest young men I have coached in my 44-year career," former LSU head coach Dale Brown said.
He won accolades throughout the country while being inflicted with Tourette Syndrome, a truly remarkable accomplishment."
Abdul-Rauf was the third overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft by the Denver and played nine seasons with the Nuggets, the Sacramento Kings and the Vancouver Grizzlies.
