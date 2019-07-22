LSU grad lands big job at CBS News

(WAFB) - An LSU graduate has been named to a prestigious position within CBS NEWS, the network announced Monday. The network has named Lance Frank as its Vice President of Communications. Lance will now oversee communication efforts for “CBS Evening News” and “Face the Nation.”
Lance, 29, has quickly climbed the corporate ladder within CBS since joining the network in 2011. A native of Lake Charles, Lance was an intern at WAFB-TV while attending LSU.
During his time with the CBS press office, he has managed public relations efforts for multiple broadcasts, breaking news, and high-profile events, such as Campaign 2012 and 2016, CBS said.
In his new position, he will report to Christa Robinson, senior vice president of communications for CBS News. Frank will remain based in New York and “will continue to help lead our communications efforts around special events and other division-wide editorial priorities,” Robinson said Monday in a memo to staffers.
Frank is a graduate of LaGrange High School in Lake Charles.
