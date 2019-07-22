Library helps youths learn to code their way to the moon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Wallette branch of Shreve Memorial Library hosted a Moonhack event Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Kids ages 8 to 17 from throughout Shreveport spent their day learning how to code.
Moonhack is a spaced-themed computer coding event celebrated July 20-26.
More than 30,000 kids around the world work to build a space-themed computer game.
Each year, the goal is to get as many kids to participate on the same day to write code centered around a space theme.
The youth services leader of the Wallette branch said that it is important to teach kids the fundamentals of computer programming and that this event teaches kids the valuable skills needed moving forward.
“I think its important for the kids to learn about Scratch, Python and coding because this is where the future is headed,” Fatima Lott said.
This year’s Moonhack goal was to have more than 40,000 kids code their way to the moon, a figure that would eclipse the previous world record of 35,000 set in 2018.
