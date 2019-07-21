Kilgore police officer shows off bull-riding skills at party

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - A call to police for loud music turned into a bull-riding session for one Kilgore police officer Saturday.
According to a Facebook post from the Kilgore Police Department, officers were dispatched to a large party with loud music.
When they got there, they noticed a mechanical bull in the backyard.
“We did ask them to turn their music down some, but we found out Karla was celebrating her 22nd birthday," the Facebook post said.
One officer, Officer Besser, decided to show off his bull-riding skills as he climbed on the mechanical bull and proceeded to hold on for around 30 seconds before falling off.
“It wouldn’t be a memorable birthday celebration without KPD showing our bull riding skills,” the post said.
