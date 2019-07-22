Gretna Police Department fires two officers following controversial Ocasio-Cortez social media post

The Gretna Police Department says an officer has been placed on administrative leave following a social media post that surfaced online over the weekend. (Facebook)
By Tiffany Baptiste | July 22, 2019 at 1:51 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 4:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Gretna Police Department fired two officers following a social media post that surfaced online over the weekend.

Officer Charlie Rispoli shared a post from the website “Tatersgonnatate.com” with the headline “Ocasio-Cortez On the Budget: ‘We Pay Soldiers Too Much’”. The post is marked by the website as satire.

With the shared post, Rispoli added the caption, “This vile idiot needs a round…and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve.”

The post, which has since been deleted, was shared online after someone took a screenshot of the post.

Police Chief Arthur Lawson says Rispoli was fired Monday and Officer Angelo Varisco was terminated for “liking” the post.

