First Alert: Cold front brings scattered showers and storms and ‘cool down’

Good morning! A rare July cold front will drop south across the ArkLaTex today. This front will bring in a round of scattered showers and storms and knock our temperatures down. With less heat and humidity around, the middle of the week could feature the nicest weather this summer, so make sure to get outside and enjoy it!
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. As soon as the sun comes up, temperatures are going to jump this morning. By noon, Most places will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Other than maybe a stray shower north of I-30, no major weather problems are expected to slow you down this morning.
Despite a cold front moving through this afternoon, today is still going to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will still be above 100 degrees too. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will develop along the front as it pushes south across the area this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will start to develop along and north of I-30 shortly after lunchtime. These showers and storms will approach I-20 and Shreveport-Bossier between 4-6 p.m. and likely exit the ArkLaTex before midnight. Even though we're not under a threat of severe weather today, a stronger storm capable of gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning can't be ruled out.
A stray shower or storm could linger into the overnight. Cooler and drier air will start to filter into the area overnight. Lows will range from the mid 60s north of I-30 to the low 70s south of I-20.
We'll start to feel the impacts from today's cold front on Tuesday. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 80s, which is below average for this time of year. Tuesday is also going to be mostly sunny and breezy. Expect a north wind at 10-15 mph.
A 'GET OUTSIDE ALERT' will probably need to be issued for the middle of the week. Highs will only be in the 80s and lows will be in the mid 60s. With the low humidity, expect pleasantly warm afternoons and refreshing mornings. This nice stretch of weather will likely continue through the end of the work week.
The heat, humidity and slight rain chances will return to the area this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
