First Alert: Cold front brings scattered showers and storms and ‘cool down’

Despite a cold front moving through this afternoon, today is still going to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will still be above 100 degrees too. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will develop along the front as it pushes south across the area this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will start to develop along and north of I-30 shortly after lunchtime. These showers and storms will approach I-20 and Shreveport-Bossier between 4-6 p.m. and likely exit the ArkLaTex before midnight. Even though we're not under a threat of severe weather today, a stronger storm capable of gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning can't be ruled out.