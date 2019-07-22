First Alert: Cold front brings in round of scattered showers and storms and ‘cool down’

(KSLA) - A rare July cold front will drop south across the ArkLaTex on Monday.
This front will bring in a round of scattered showers and storms and knock our temperatures down. With less heat and humidity around, the middle of the week could feature the nicest weather this summer, so make sure to get outside and enjoy it!
Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will develop along the front as it pushes south across the area Monday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will start to develop along and north of I-30 shortly after lunchtime. These showers and storms will approach I-20 and Shreveport-Bossier between 4-6 p.m. and likely exit the ArkLaTex before midnight.
Here’s the very latest hour-by-hour forecast with FutureTrack:
Even though we’re not under a threat of severe weather today, a stronger storm capable of gusty winds, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning can’t be ruled out.
As the rain moves out, cooler and drier air will move into the ArkLaTex Monday night. We’ll start to feel the impacts from today’s cold front on Tuesday and a ‘GET OUTSIDE ALERT’ will probably need to be issued for the middle of the week.
Highs will only be in the 80s, which is below average for this time of year. The average high for this time of year is 94 degrees.
The front will also bring in drier air. We’re going to be in the comfortable zone on our muggy meter Wednesday through Friday.
Even though it’s still going to be very warm, the low humidity levels will take the edge off the heat.
The afternoons will be pleasantly warm and the overnights will be refreshing. We’ll likely wake up to temperatures in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday morning. The break in the high humidity could be the best part of this forecast.
The heat, humidity and slight rain chances will return to the area this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s.
