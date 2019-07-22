First Alert: Cold front brings heat and humidity relief

Late July cold fronts are uncommon in the ArkLaTex, but we'll see one pass through the area Monday night. A nice break in the heat and humidity is expected for much of the rest of the week. More typical summer conditions will be back by the weekend.
Showers and storms will continue into tonight with the front. Locally heavy rain and some gusty wind are possible. Temperatures will fall back into the low 70s by morning. Expect decreasing clouds tomorrow. We’ll see highs in the mid 80s with lower humidity.
Pleasant conditions are expected for midweek. We’ll see mainly clear skies and very comfortable late July conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
Temperatures will get back to around 90 as we head through the weekend with humidity returning also. Rain chances will gradually creep back in also. Only isolated rain is expected Saturday, but expect more in the way of scattered showers and storms on Sunday.
