Fatal Bossier Parish crash under investigation

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews with Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead on Sunday evening.
Authorities got the call at 7 p.m. on July 21 to the intersection of Airline Drive and Kingston Road.
Albert Orendorff, 57, of Shreveport, was driving a Toyota pickup truck when he ran a red light and struck a 2017 Dodge Ram.
Both Orendorff and the driver of the Dodge Ram were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Dodge only received minor injuries. Impairment is not suspected by a toxicology sample was taken.
However, Orendorff was sent to a Shreveport-Bossier hospital where he later died. Impairment is unknown, according to LSP. However, a toxicology sample was taken and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
In 2019, Troop G has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths.
