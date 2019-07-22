East Texas Ag News: Checking your landscape irrigation system

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ve seen a lot of rain during the last few months, So Angelina County extension agents are saying it’s time to check your landscape’s irrigation system.
You’ll want to check your automatic sprayer head to make sure it’s functioning properly.
If it’s time to upgrade agents say to get a low flow spray head. This will help you avoid over watering your landscape.
If you don’t have an irrigation system and hand water your flower beds or potted plants then agents recommend you look into drip system at your local garden center.
Drip irrigation is efficient with water usage and it saves you a good bit of time from hand watering. Many drip systems are easy to assemble so all skill levels can benefit from it.
