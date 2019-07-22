3 arrested after trooper finds 158 grams of meth during Gregg County traffic stop

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Three people were arrested during a July 18 traffic stop after a state trooper found 158 grams of meth during a search.
About 11:05 a.m. on July 18, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stooped a 2012 Hyundai on FM 1845 in Gregg County for a traffic violation.
According to a DPS news release, when the trooper searched the car, the driver was found to be in possession of narcotics paraphernalia. The trooper also found a zippered bag containing methamphetamine, along with three glass pipes and a portable digital scale.
The driver, Cory Peele, 39, of Longview, and a passenger, Melody Hawthorne, 44, of Longview, were arrested. Both are charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Another passenger, David Jowers, 33, of Longview, was arrested and charged with evading arrest.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.