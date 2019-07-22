Army Corps of Engineers begins closing bays at Bonnet Carré Spillway

MONTZ, La. (WVUE) - The Historic Bonnet Carré Spillway opening is finally coming to an end.
The Louisiana Niagara Falls is coming to a close.
At the height of the Bonnet Carré Spillway opening, nearly twice the amount of water that tumbles over the real Niagara Falls flowed through the structure into Lake Pontchartrain every second.
Workers are in the process of dropping the large needles, as they call them, into slots called bays that stream the flow of water into the spillway basin.
Crews with the Army Corps of Engineers started using a crane around 9 a.m. to lift the needles back into place against the flow of rushing water from the still high Mississippi River.
Ten of the 168 open bays will be closed Monday, July 22, but Matt Roe with the United States Army Corps of Engineers says even though the spillway structure is closing, the area is still in a flood fight.
“Although we are out closing the Bonnet Carré Spillway today We are not out of the flood fight,” says Roe. “We will continue to conduct levee inspections and conjunction with our partners and then all subsurface construction activity within 1500 of the levee is still on restriction. I know it’s some people may see as closing the Spillway as the end of the foot fight but we’re not out of it yet.”
Depending on the weather conditions, the Corps expects a full closure in the next seven days, but there is plenty of water left in the spillway basin that will take time to drain.
Tuesday, July 23 will tie for the longest spillway opening at 75 days to add to the unprecedented openings on back to back years and the Bonnet Carré being opened twice in the same year.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.