2019 ArkLaTex back-to-school starting dates, events, school supply lists and giveaways

(KSLA) - The start of the 2019-20 school year is right around the corner.
That means organizations are holding back-to-school events and school supply giveaways to help get everyone ready.
If you have an event or other information you would like to have shared on this page, please send an email to ksla@ksla.com.
- Bossier Parish Community College: Fall classes start Aug. 8
- Bossier Parish public schools: Aug. 7
- Caddo Parish public schools: Aug. 12
- DeSoto Parish public schools: Aug. 6
- Louisiana Tech University: Fall quarter starts Sept. 4 (residence halls open Sept. 2)
- Marshall, Texas, ISD: Aug. 26
- Natchitoches Parish public schools: Aug. 8
- New Boston, Texas, ISD: Aug. 12
- Texarkana, Ark., School District: Aug. 14
- Webster Parish public schools: Aug. 9
- JULY 27: Northpoint Community Church will give away school uniforms and supplies during its seventh annual Bossier back-to-school giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. in the gym at Plantation Park Elementary School, 2410 Plantation Drive in Bossier City. The church’s goal is to give away 3,000 uniforms. A guardian must be present with each child. A valid photo ID or utility bill showing residency in Bossier Parish is required.
- AUG. 7: Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral and Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corp. will hold their 20th annual back-to-school prayer and backpack giveaway at the church at 4725 Greenwood Road in Shreveport. Doors open at 5 p.m. for pep rally. Prayer from 6-7 p.m. School supply giveaway from 7-9 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the same location beforehand. Or they can be made via CashApp to $PraiseTempleGlobal. Or call Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corp. at (318) 631-4428.
- AUG. 10: Caddo district attorney’s office intern Skylar Dean will give school supplies to Shreveport elementary and middle school students starting at 10 a.m. and continuing as long as supplies last at Common Ground, 6806 Southern Ave. in Shreveport. Donations of supplies for the giveaway are being accepted between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through July 26 at Common Ground. Donations also can be made via the CashApp @SkylarDaedean. To help, call or send a text to Dean at (318) 517-4757 or send email at deanskylar1@gmail.com. More information is available on his Instagram page @skylarrdean.
- Bossier Parish public schools supply lists (Visit your school’s website)
- Caddo Parish public schools supply lists (Visit your school’s website)
- Marshall, Texas, Junior High school supply list
- Natchitoches Parish schools supply lists (Visit your school’s website)
- Oakview Primary School in New Boston, Texas
- Texarkana, Ark., School District school supply lists
- Webster Parish public schools (Visit your school’s website)
Marshall, Texas, ISD is collecting donations for its annual Pack the Bus school supply drive. The goal is to literally pack a school bus (or buses, hopefully) with enough school supplies for every elementary school student (PreK-5th grade) in Marshall. To help, contact communication director David Weaver by phone at (903) 927-8727 or via email to weaverds@marshallisd.com; Jessica Scott, special assistant to the superintendent and Board of Trustees by phone at (903) 927-8713 or via email to scottjl@marshallisd.com; or Ana Ramirez, administrative assistant to the schools superintendent, by phone at (903) 927-8701 or via email to ramireza@marshallisd.com.
JULY 23 and JULY 25: Step Forward is seeking literacy program volunteers to help third-graders with their reading skills. Volunteer orientations are being held from 2-3 p.m. July 23 at the Broadmoor branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive in Shreveport, and from 2-3 p.m. July 25 at the North Shreveport branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 4844 N. Market St. in Shreveport. Click here to download the volunteer application. Contact community engagement coordinator Kirk Reedstrom by calling (318) 404-1751 or sending email to kirk@stepforwardnla.org to learn more.
JULY 27: Barksdale Exchange will hold a back-to-school fashion show at 11 a.m. Sign up at customer service to be a fashion model. Contact Juanita Leonard or Penny Ackerman to learn more.
AUG. 5: The Caddo Sheriff’s Office will hold a course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport, to teach college-bound students ages 17-21 how to recognize and respond to a dangerous situation. Topics will include travel, campus and internet safety; identity and possession protection; dating, sexual assault, drugs and alcohol and situational awareness; distracted and impaired driving; and, basic self-defense. To register, call sheriff’s Deputy Vickie Johnson at (318) 681-0870 or (318) 681-0875.
