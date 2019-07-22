2019 ArkLaTex back-to-school starting dates, events, school supply lists and giveaways

Marshall, Texas, ISD is collecting donations for its annual Pack the Bus school supply drive. The goal is to literally pack a school bus (or buses, hopefully) with enough school supplies for every elementary school student (PreK-5th grade) in Marshall. To help, contact communication director David Weaver by phone at (903) 927-8727 or via email to weaverds@marshallisd.com; Jessica Scott, special assistant to the superintendent and Board of Trustees by phone at (903) 927-8713 or via email to scottjl@marshallisd.com; or Ana Ramirez, administrative assistant to the schools superintendent, by phone at (903) 927-8701 or via email to ramireza@marshallisd.com.