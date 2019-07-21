Victim named in fatal Anderson Island shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The victim involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon has passed away from his injuries.
Roderick J. Gaut, 40, was shot on the 1200 block of East Washington Street, and rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
According to authorities, the suspected shooter has been arrested, but not yet identified to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation.
