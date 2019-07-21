Teen injured, one killed in single-vehicle crash

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) -One person is in critical condition and another person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
The incident happened before 5:00 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 518, just south of Louisiana Highway 146.
According to reports, the driver of a 2007 Ford pickup truck, 18-year-old Kara Grimm, veered off the right side of the road, and when attempting to return back on the highway, she lost control of the truck.
Grimm and her passenger, 23-year-old Sheldon Cruse of Princeton, were ejected from the vehicle.
The driver received serious injuries and the passenger had life-threatening injuries when transported to a local hospital.
Cruse was later pronounced dead.
According to authorities, Cruse did not have on a seat belt at the time of the accident.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
This crash is an ongoing investigation.
In 2019, Troop G has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.