Suspect identified, arrested in fatal Anderson Island shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A Shreveport man is behind bars after fatally shooting another man Saturday afternoon.
65-year-old Ronald Parker is responsible for the shooting death of Roderick Gaut, 40, who was killed with a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Parker was arrested on the scene after officers interviewed witnesses.
The weapon used in the incident was found in his home.
According to reports, the two men had a brief verbal argument and that’s when Parker pulled out a gun and shot Gaut.
The suspect is charged with Second Degree Murder and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.