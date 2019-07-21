Slain man’s son says his father died protecting him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport community is mourning the death of a coach and mentor who was the father of two.
Roderick J. Gaut, 40, of Shreveport, died Saturday about a half hour after being shot during a dispute over a parking space, authorities report.
The shooting happened just before 3:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Washington Street in the city’s Anderson Island neighborhood.
His son Roderick Gaut II wants people to know that his father died protecting him.
The man accused of killing Gaut remains in jail on a charge of second-degree murder.
Gaut was a husband and father of two boys.
His son described him as a role model who had a lot of love in his heart and always was willing to help anyone.
“My dad was incredible. He had no hate in his heart and would always be ready to help anyone through any kind of situation.”
The Dallas Cowboys fan touched many lives through coaching and mentoring.
“Roderick Gaut was a family man and an amazing coach,” says the narrative on a GoFundMe page Christy Lynn Johnson set up to help raise money for his funeral.
“He coached many many kids in his lifetime and was the best role model a parent could ask for and will be so missed..”
Seventeen people pledged $995 in the first 16 hours of the GoFundMe campaign. The goal is $5,000.
