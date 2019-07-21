Man dies when car overturns several times, ejecting him

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Lincoln Parish man died when he was ejected from his car as it rolled over, authorities report.
Charles May, 87, of Dubach, was killed in the accident about 1 p.m. Saturday just south of Dubach, according to Louisiana State Police.
Preliminary investigation shows May was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne south on U.S. Highway 167 when the sedan ran off the right side of the road and down a ditch embankment.
Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said the vehicle rolled over several times, ejecting May, who was not wearing a seat belt.
May was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
Monroe-based Troop F has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths this year.
