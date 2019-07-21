Louisiana State Police seek help to find juvenile correctional escapee

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are seeking help to find 16-year-old Kelvin Williams, an escapee from the Swanson Correctional Center in Monroe, Louisiana.
Williams is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.
Williams and another juvenile escaped from the correctional facility on Friday, July 19 at 4:30 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police. The other juvenile was caught in Shreveport at 11:00 p.m. that same day.
While escaping the two juveniles stole a car and cellphone.
Williams holds active warrants for simple escape and simple burglary.
He has ties in the Shreveport/Bossier area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop G at 318-741-7411 or local law enforcement.
