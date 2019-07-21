Landowner finds van torched in Natchitoches Parish

NEAR FAIRVIEW ALPHA, La. (KSLA) — A van has been found burned about 30 miles south of where it was reported stolen three days earlier, authorities report.
The 2005 Honda Odyssey was discovered Sunday morning in woods off Bethany Church Road near the Fairview Alpha community in northern Natchitoches Parish, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
A landowner was checking his property when he found the burned-out vehicle and notified authorities about 7:30 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office says a check of computer records revealed that the van, which reportedly is silver in color, was reported stolen Thursday morning from the Ringold area.
Now Bienville and Natchitoches sheriff’s detectives and personnel from the Louisiana fire marshal’s office are examining the scene in an attempt to determine who might have dumped the vehicle and how and why it was burned.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 263-2215 or the fire marshal’s office toll-free arson hotline at (800) 256-5452.
