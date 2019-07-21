First Alert: Cold Front Arrives Monday Bringing Cooler Temperatures

Good Sunday Morning! Today will feature another hot and humid day with isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening, however, relief is on the way. A cold front will push trough late Monday into Tuesday increase our rain and storm chances, but lower our temperatures.
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will hang around the ArkLaTex today with highs reaching the mid 90s. We’ll see peak feels like temperatures between 95-102 this afternoon. Rain and storm chances possible across the ArkLaTex this afternoon and evening, with most of the activity centered around northwest Louisiana. Overnight lows will be back warm and muggy in the mid 70s.
On Monday a cold front will swing through late Monday evening and early Tuesday. This will bring rain and storms for Monday afternoon, but the best coverage will begin Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. Before the front passes, it will still be hot and humid with high temperatures on Monday in the low to mid 90s. After the front passes, it will bring a drop to our temperatures and humidity. Tuesday's highs will only reach the low to mid 80s.
We'll keep low humidity and below average temperatures throughout the work week with highs staying in the 80s and overnight lows falling to the upper 60s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.