ArkLaTex sheriff hurt in farming accident

Victor Jones tells his staff don’t expect him to be out of the office but for maybe a couple of days

ArkLaTex sheriff hurt in farming accident
Natchitoches Sheriff Victor Jones is recuperating after injuring three fingers in a farming accident, his office reports. [KSLA News 12 file photo]
By Curtis Heyen | July 21, 2019 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 5:42 PM

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex sheriff is recuperating from a farming accident.

Natchitoches Sheriff Victor Jones seriously hurt three fingers Friday morning while preparing some hay bailing equipment for a farming operation in the southern part of the parish, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Family members took him to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, where he stayed overnight then had surgery Saturday morning.

He now is recuperating at home.

“We spoke with Sheriff Jones approximately 30 minutes ago,” says a Facebook post the Sheriff’s Office posted Saturday afternoon.

“He said he appreciates all the prayers, don’t expect him to be out of the office but for maybe a couple of days, if that long, and he loves the citizens of Natchitoches Parish for their concern.”

NPSO: OUR SHERIFF AND LEADER

Posted by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.