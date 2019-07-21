ArkLaTex sheriff hurt in farming accident

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex sheriff is recuperating from a farming accident.
Natchitoches Sheriff Victor Jones seriously hurt three fingers Friday morning while preparing some hay bailing equipment for a farming operation in the southern part of the parish, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Family members took him to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, where he stayed overnight then had surgery Saturday morning.
He now is recuperating at home.
“We spoke with Sheriff Jones approximately 30 minutes ago,” says a Facebook post the Sheriff’s Office posted Saturday afternoon.
“He said he appreciates all the prayers, don’t expect him to be out of the office but for maybe a couple of days, if that long, and he loves the citizens of Natchitoches Parish for their concern.”
