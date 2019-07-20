Man arrested for threatening wife with a firearm

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man was arrested Thursday, July 18 for holding his wife at gunpoint.
Justine A. McMutry, 29, was visiting his estranged wife at her residence on the 3200 block of Grand Lake Dr. when the domestic altercation occurred.
The victim told Bossier deputies that McMutry held her against the counter and put the gun to her neck.
During a search of the home police found morphine, drug paraphernalia and the firearm belonging to McMutry.
He was charged with Aggravated Assault (with a Firearm/Domestic Violence), Possession of Schedule II (Morphine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
McMutry was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility, his bond is pending.
