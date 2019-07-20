Hot and steamy weekend, but relief is on the way.

Happy Saturday! We're in store for a beautiful, yet very hot weekend. Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the mid 90s with minimal rain chances. Thankfully, relief is on the way Monday evening as a cold front in July sweeps through the ArkLaTex bringing below average temperatures next week.
Highs today are back in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits near 105 in some areas. Pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon during the peak heating, but most will remain dry and under mostly sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will fall to the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.
Sunday, highs will reach the mid 90s with a better chance of scattered showers and storms for the ArkLaTex in the afternoon hours. Any activity that forms will decrease as we loose daytime heating. Overnight lows will once again fall to the mid and upper 70s.
Monday is when our next weather maker approaches in the form of a cold front. It'll pass through during the evening hours. This will increase our rain and storm chances mainly in the evening, and bring down our temperatures and humidity. Tuesday we're looking at highs only in the low 80s with showers and storms mainly in the morning and afternoon hours. Below average temperatures and humidity will carry us through the work week.
Have a wonderful weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
