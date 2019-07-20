Fighting back against dangerous Summer heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer heat and humidity is a dangerous duo and cause several health concerns. Heatstroke is one of the most common health conditions with extreme heat.
According to Johns Hopkins Symptoms and Remedies: The Complete Home Medical Reference, heatstroke is a medical emergency in which heat overwhelms the body’s internal temperature-regulating mechanisms.
This can send a person into shock, coma, brain damage, kidney failure, and even death.
There are several ways to stay safe during the Summer months and enjoy the outdoors.
According to the Red Cross, staying hydrated is one of the best ways to combat the heat.
Along with wearing loose-fitting clothes, doing outside activities early in the morning or in the evening and wearing sunscreen will help to keep you and your family safe.
I’ve had a heat stroke before, I was doing yard work and didn’t realize how hot it was," 73-year-old Bill Edgar says. “Now when I work outside I take breaks and make sure I’m drinking water.”
Checking on animals is also very important during the Summer months. Making sure they have enough cool water and avoiding hot pavement on their paws.
