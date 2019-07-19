Wiley College announces new accredited film degree at Nate Parker Summer Film Institute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Friday students learned from Wiley College President Herman Felton that the school has officially received accreditation for a Bachelor of Arts Degree Program in Film and Theater.
“For the last year we met with Nate and the Nate Parker Foundation. They talked about their vision for making this a premiere destination for students of color who wanted to be in film and theater," said Felton.
Felton says they will start recruiting students for this new degree beginning in fall of 2021. He says they do have faculty that can begin teaching some courses, but they will do the big roll out after they renovate the theater and look for the things they need to accompany the curriculum.
The new degree will be named for Wiley trustee and Summer Film Institute founder Nate Parker.
Parker launched the Nate Parker Summer Film Institute back in 2016 at Wiley College, and it is currently in its 4th year.
“I think the thing that feels the best is seeing what the kids are doing from the first, second and third years. You know you create a program like this hoping that it sticks, hoping that the kids come out of it better than when they came in and the fruit that we’re seeing is just extraordinary,” says Felton.
The film institute allows students to receive professional training, mentorship and gain access to film industry networks.
Training includes comprehensive filmmaking seminars, workshops in screenwriting, directing, cinematography, acting and producing.
Around 25 students began shooting their short film titled “Culture Shot” Thursday and the film will have its red carpet premiere Saturday July 20th at the Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel on Wiley College’s campus.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.