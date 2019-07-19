Southland Conference Media Day - NSU Demons

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southland Conference Media Day in Houston. The Northwestern State Demons were picked 10th among the 11 teams.
A lot of coaches around the nation don’t put weight in preseason polls, they say the game is to be played between the lines.
Incarnate Word was picked 10th last season and ended up sharing the regular season conference championship and made their first FCS Playoff appearance.
The Demons collected three wins in their final four games last season, 20 seniors on the 2019 roster and coach Brad Laird believes Incarnate Words run is evidence of what really matters, internal belief.
