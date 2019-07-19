Rep. Barbara Norton in good standing with state

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton is in good standing with the Secretary of State’s office.
On Wednesday, July 17, the Secretary of State’s office’s website showed Rep. Norton had not filed the proper financial documents related to her non-profit, African American Celebration Corporation.
However, on Friday morning, the Secretary of State’s website Showed the non-profit was active and in good standing as of Wednesday.
Rep. Norton held a news conference on Thursday, July 18. Below is the the news conference in its entirety.
