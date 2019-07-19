Missing teen with autism found

Missing teen with autism found
(Source: Bossier City Police Department)
By Felicia Michelle | July 18, 2019 at 4:06 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 7:28 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: Jaborion Davis has been found. He is safe and unharmed.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Have you seen 13-year-old Jaborion Davis?

The teenager with autism was last seen just before 1 p.m. at his home on the 4800 block of Shed Rd.

(Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Davis was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey and red basketball shorts, and black and white Adidas sneakers. He stands around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Jaborion Davis’ whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8665.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.