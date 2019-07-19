Missing DeSoto Parish man has been found

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A DeSoto Parish man who disappeared earlier this month has been found.
“Johnathan Tracy Marshall has been safely located as of July 18, 2019,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.
The Sheriff’s Office put out a missing person alert for Marshall on July 4.
At the time, authorities reported that the 35-year-old had last been seen about 7:30 p.m. July 2 at Sam’s Wireless off Barksdale Boulevard.
The Sheriff’s Office gave no indication where Marshall was found.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.