Missing DeSoto Parish man has been found

Authorities previously said he had last been seen July 2 in Bossier City

By KSLA Digital Team | July 18, 2019 at 7:37 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 7:37 PM

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A DeSoto Parish man who disappeared earlier this month has been found.

“Johnathan Tracy Marshall has been safely located as of July 18, 2019,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.

The Sheriff’s Office put out a missing person alert for Marshall on July 4.

At the time, authorities reported that the 35-year-old had last been seen about 7:30 p.m. July 2 at Sam’s Wireless off Barksdale Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office gave no indication where Marshall was found.

